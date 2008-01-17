Not our permanent new look

The gremlins, the gremlins. We're having trouble connecting to the US site, which is resulting in some patchy performance including blank images appearing on the site. Rest assured we're working on getting things fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience!
The gremlins, the gremlins. We're having trouble connecting to the US site, which is resulting in some patchy performance including blank images appearing on the site. Rest assured we're working on getting things fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink