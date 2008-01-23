No Links Please! Strips Web Page Hyperlinks

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasmonkey: If you get carried away surfing the web by clicking every tangential link in sight, drawing you down yet another road away from the stuff you're supposed to be doing, check out the No Links Please! Greasemonkey script. This simple user script strips web pages of links, ensuring that you stay where you are, get the info you need, and get done. Its creator explains:

One of the things which makes the web great are its hyperlinks. However, they also make the web vast and most importantly, far too easy to roam. No Links Please! breaks the web by removing hyperlinks from all pages apart from Google. Without the knowledge or temptation of links you are free to devote all your time to real work and never roam the web again.

Obviously the web isn't the web without links, so you could apply No Links Please! to individual sites (like Wikipedia, for example) to save yourself from particular hyperlink distraction sinkholes. No Links Please! is a free download and works with the Greasemonkey Firefox extension.

James Clarke - No Links Please! [via 43F]

