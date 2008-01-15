Netflix Offers Unlimited "Watch Now" Video Streaming

US-centric: Video rental service Netflix is lifting the limits on its "Watch Now" feature, allowing subscribers to watch as many hours of streaming video as they can handle. The service requires Windows with Internet Explorer and Windows Media Player 11, so it could still use improvements in terms of accessibility, but in all it's a move that may make a lot of users happy while fending off potential competitors like Apple. And while you're taking advantage of that unlimited viewing, here's how to rip "Watch Now" videos to your hard drive.
