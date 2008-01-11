Naps Improve Memory and Learning

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A new study shows that a midday nap can help you retain information, as well as learn new skills:

The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, found participants allowed a 90-minute nap between learning the first task and the second task, did not show much improvement in the evening, but did show a marked performance improvement on the following morning.

The researchers found sleep helped overcome interference—the brain processing new information that interferes with remembering old information learned earlier in the day. Another group of participants in the study taught the same skills, but without the nap showed no improvement in their ability to perform the task.

This comes as no surprise, as we already know sleep helps you solve problems. Want to sleep better and smarter? Check out our top 10 sleep hacks.

Daytime nap may help memory, learning [UPI via Be Lazier]

