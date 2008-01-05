Motivate Yourself with Point Motivator

Windows only: Donationware application Point Motivator helps you reach and visualise your goals by utilizing a point system. Assign points to actions, such as giving yourself 10 points for reading one page of a book. After you've reached a threshold of desired points, you can then reward yourself by purchasing items with your accumulated points. However, be aware: over-rewarding yourself can put you in point debt. The application allows you to configure different actions and rewards beyond the pre-defined items, and the XML file it creates can later be edited in any text editor if you're not excited about the program's interface. Point Motivator also features a history timeline of all your actions and rewards, statistics for all actions, and a chart that shows all progress over time. Point Motivator is donationware, Windows only.