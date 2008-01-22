Mobile Phone Use Linked to Insomnia

A new study shows that using your mobile phone just before you go to bed can make it harder to get a good night's sleep. Study participants exposed to the radiation equivalent of a mobile phone took longer to get to the deeper stages of sleep and spent less time in the deepest one than those who were not.

This research suggests that if you need to make a phone call in the evening it is much better to use a land line, and don't have your mobile by your bedside table.

There goes using your cell phone as an alarm clock!