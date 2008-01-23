Missing Money Searches for Unclaimed Funds

US-centric: Previously mentioned search engine Missing Money has a new web site address and is still finding unclaimed funds for people who didn't know about them. Just enter your name and state, and let Missing Money do its thing. While there are still no unclaimed safe deposit box contents, uncashed checks, trust funds, or escrow accounts in my name (dangit!), several readers over at the Get Rich Slowly personal finance site have had a lot more luck, as did Lifehacker readers the first time we pointed out the service. This site was covered by Dateline back in '06 and from all accounts seems legit. You find any missing money in your name? Tell us about your loot in the comments.