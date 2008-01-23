Missing Money Searches for Unclaimed Funds

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

missingmoney-logo.gif US-centric: Previously mentioned search engine Missing Money has a new web site address and is still finding unclaimed funds for people who didn't know about them. Just enter your name and state, and let Missing Money do its thing. While there are still no unclaimed safe deposit box contents, uncashed checks, trust funds, or escrow accounts in my name (dangit!), several readers over at the Get Rich Slowly personal finance site have had a lot more luck, as did Lifehacker readers the first time we pointed out the service. This site was covered by Dateline back in '06 and from all accounts seems legit. You find any missing money in your name? Tell us about your loot in the comments.

Missing Money [via Get Rich Slowly]

Comments

  • Randy Guest

    Missing Money doesn't address Australia unclaimed funds though, so it might be pointless to post this on this site, no?

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    That's why I slap stories like that with the "US-centric" tag at the top, so people can skip them if they want. :) We publish all Lifehacker US stories because people complain otherwise - sometimes they are just interested to know what's out there, even if it's US only. :)

    0
  • Ivan Rayner Guest

    The Australian equivalent will be:

    http://www.edge.asic.gov.au/unclaimed/simplequery.html

    0

