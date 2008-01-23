Microsoft has lifted the ban on using Vista Basic and Premium in virtual machine environments, so you no longer need to shell out $300-plus for the Business or Ultimate editions to run the every-now-and-then VM.
Microsoft has lifted the ban on using Vista Basic and Premium in virtual machine environments, so you no longer need to shell out $300-plus for the Business or Ultimate editions to run the every-now-and-then VM.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink