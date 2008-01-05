Michael Pollan's Commandments for Eating Well

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Food writer Michael Pollan, author of The Mnivore's Dilemma has a list of commandments for eating well at the core of his latest work, In Defense of Food. His suggestions go against all the latest diet trends and research and aim to offer simple but well-tested diet ideals. For example:

9. Eat food from animals that eat grass
10. Cook, and if you can, grow some of your own food.
11. Eat meals and eat them only at tables.

In general, Pollan argues that the farther away your food gets from its natural growth, the less healthy and substantial it will be for you. Of course, time and money will keep most of us from, say, growing our own food and never eating food with ingredients we can't pronounce, but Pollan's commandments are a fair starting point for thinking out your diet plan. Photo by rexipe.

Michael Pollan's Twelve Commandments for Serious Eaters: Can You Live By Them? [Serious Eats]

