Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Manage Your Money with Quicken Online

qo-header.png US-centric: A brand name in personal finance management you've actually heard of, Quicken, is finally available as a hosted web application at Quicken Online. Unlike new players Mint and Wesabe, Quicken Online puts an assuring, familiar face on the web page that asks you for your online banking sites' passwords. If you've ever used TurboTax Online, you've already entrusted Intuit with your financial data online—so the leap to Quicken Online will be a short one. After the jump, get some screenshots and features of Quicken Online, and the reason why I decided not to sign up for their "free" 30-day trial.

Before I started this review, I watched Quicken Online's introductory screencast (available on the homepage). Lured by promises of a 30-day free trial, I dove right into creating an account so I could get some screenshots of the app in action. However, to do the free trial, you have to give Quicken Online your credit card, which they start charging $2.99 a month after trial's up unless you opt out. Being a cranky tester (and having already given Intuit my credit card number for my desktop Quicken license), I stopped there. The screenshots in this post are from Quicken Online's introductory screencast.

When you set up an account on Quicken Online, you enter your bank information and it automatically downloads your transactions. Weblog Get Rich Slowly reports that Intuit does this all "in-house"—it doesn't sub-contract aggregation to Yodlee or CashEdge like other money webapps do.

Once Quicken sucks in your transactions, Quicken Online's main dashboard displays the money flowing in, the money flowing out, and the difference.

02-invout.png

Click on either Money In or Money Out to see a list of applicable transactions.

03-moneyin.png

Like desktop Quicken, the online version whips up a pretty pie chart of how you're spending your ducats.

05-wheremoneygoas.png

11-smsreminder.png Since it's web-based, you can do things with Quicken Online you can't on the desktop: like get SMS reminders when a bill is due. Quicken Online also looks mighty purdy on the iPhone.

However, it sounds like Quicken Online still lacks features Quicken desktop users will expect, like splitting transactions. Apparently this, and other features like TurboTax integration, are on the way.

In exchange for your your credit card number, you'll get a "free" 30 day trial. After that, at $2.99 a month, you can use Quicken Online for almost 2 years for the same price a desktop copy of Quicken will cost—and presumably, software updates to Quicken Online are free. Speaking of the price, J.D. over at Get Rich Slowly asked the question we all have:

"How is this different than Mint or Wesabe?" I asked. "Why would anyone pay for this when there are free solutions?"

"Good question," Jim said. "For one, we're advertising-free. We make money off the monthly fee. Mint makes money by selling you things." Jim also stressed that Quicken Online has better connectivity. "And it has the best user interface over Mint and Wesabe," he told me. "There's better categorization. Once Quicken learns, it's pretty easy. It's just a better experience."

If data security has been the one thing that's stopped you from moving your money management online with companies you've never heard of, Quicken Online might be for you. For other (free) webapp money managers, see Adam's review of Mint and Kyle's take on Wesabe.

Quicken Online
An Introduction to Quicken Online [Get Rich Slowly]

AU - According to the registration page, you need to be in the US or Canada to sign up for Quicken online.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles