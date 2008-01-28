Manage Your Clipboard with ClipX

Windows only: Manage multiple items in your clipboard, including text and images, with donationware application ClipX, a clipboard manager that sits in your tray and stores everything you copy. ClipX keeps track of hundreds of items that can be easily retrieved with just a few hotkeys, all of which are customisable. Once you press your desired hotkey combination, your stored items are displayed, and you can then choose whatever you want pasted into any application that you have open. If you're editing a document and need to copy and paste often, ClipX should make clipboard management a whole lot easier. ClipX is donationware, Windows only. Thanks, Jesse!