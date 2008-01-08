Manage Your BitTorrent Downloads with Transmission

Mac OS X/Linux only: Free, open source BitTorrent application Transmission has updated to its 1.0 release, complete with tonnes of new polish and an improved Leopard look and feel (for Mac users). Transmission has gone through a lot of improvements since we last featured it, supporting selective file downloading from inside a torrent, per-file priorities, and seeding limits, among others, to give the user more control over how their torrents are downloaded. While it'll be nice to see uTorrent on Macs sometime this year, it's no wonder why Transmission is the de facto favorite BitTorrent app for Macs.