Manage Multiple Cookie Profiles with CookieSwap



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): CookieSwap performs a simple function, but it's a serious help for those who manage multiple log-ins on any site, be it Gmail, Flickr, a Google account, or anything else. Simply click on the extension in the status bar to choose a cookie profile while you're browsing, and log in wherever you want to keep accounts saved under that profile. If you arrive at a site you want to switch accounts for, simply switch to a different profile and head to the site's login page. Those needing only a solution for Google or Gmail can get by with the Greasemonkey-based Google Account Multi-Login or the Gmail Manager Firefox extension, but for computers without multiple accounts or web-based workers with a lot of different usernames, CookieSwap could prove pretty helpful. CookieSwap is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.