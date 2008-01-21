Make your Wii controller into a gun

Design student Chung Da made this elegant looking plastic handle for a Wiimote controller to convert it into a zapper or gun. He used sheets of plastic acrylate but says you could easily use the cardboard from a cereal box. A couple of elastic bands holds it in place so it can easily be removed once you're finished playing shoot em ups and want to return to something less violent on the Wii, like cow racing.

You can download a PDF template for the gun handle from his website.

DIY Wii Zapper/Gun [Chung Da][via Make]

