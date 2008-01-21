Make Your Own Stress Ball

Stressed out? Give yourself something to play with: a squeezable stress ball that you can use to release the tension within. The Organic Health Blog lists two recipes to create your own stress balls. The first requires a balloon and cornstarch. Pour cornstarch in your balloon and tie it closed. Viola—your stress ball has been created. The second recipe is a bit messier to prepare, as it requires a mixture of salt, flour, oil, cream of tartar, and water to create a dough-like substance. Once the dough is kneaded, stick a chunk of it inside a balloon. Then take a second balloon and mush some dough in there as well. Put the second balloon inside the first. Repeat this process with one or two more balloons to get a solid but squishy stress ball that you can even decorate when your creation is complete. Now you have a homemade stress ball with which you can squeeze your stress away.
