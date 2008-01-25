Make Your Own Customised Linux Distro

Information Week has posted a thorough
walkthrough guide for anyone interested in taking their Linux customisation to the next level by creating their own distribution, whether for installation or running from a live CD. Among the topics covered are customising and rebuilding Knoppix or Puppy Linux, as well as building from the ground up with Linux From Scratch (LFS) or Gentoo. Those less inclined to work (and sit) through a lot of compilation and package-choosing can try something like rolling their own Ubuntu CD, but this kind of guide makes for a great, geeky weekend project. Thanks Jeremy!
