Do you find it difficult to get your family members to adhere to your house rules? Blogger and parent Vanessa Van Petten says that you can make your house rules stick by clearly explaining why these rules are in place. "Because I said so" is no longer a sufficient answer. Also, don't cheat. If you're going to create a rule that specifies that you cannot have a snack right before bedtime, don't let your partner or child discover you noshing late at night. You need to abide by the rules too. Additionally, write the rules down on paper to make them be more permanent. Otherwise, they might be "forgotten." Finally, reward those who follow the rules with positive reinforcement. Good behaviour deserves praise. Don't always point out the negatives. Instead, focus on the positive. What are your favorite rule-enforcing strategies? Share your best approaches in the comments.