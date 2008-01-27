Make Your Diet Greener in Only Five Days

Commit to healthy eating and better the environment at the same time by dedicating five days to improving the quality of food that you buy and store in your home. On the first day, clean out your refrigerator of any highly-processed foods (or better yet, donate them to a local food bank). After your clean-up is complete, go on a shopping spree for locally-grown and organic fruits and vegetables. When you are shopping, seek out labels that indicate that the food is either organic, fair trade, or certified naturally grown. Look into establishing a routine of eating two locally-sourced meals per week. Finally, on the last day, commit to one meal without meat. It's not too difficult to get started on a healthy eating path that will also benefit the environment. It can be a really rewarding and exciting experience.