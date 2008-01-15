Make the Most of Your Newsreader with NetNewsWire



Hot on the heels of the announcement that previously shareware newsreader apps FeedDemon (Windows) and NetNewsWire (Mac) have gone freeware, weblog Ode to Apple delves into NetNewsWire to detail how to get the most from the powerful desktop-based newsreader. The guide covers everything from smart lists (like iTunes Smart Playlists) to application preferences. If NetNewsWire's new freeware status has motivated you to see what RSS life is like outside the world of Google Reader, Ode to Apple's guide is a good place to get started tweaking your new reader. While you're at it, don't forget to download the keyboard shortcuts cheatsheet.