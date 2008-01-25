Make Outlook 2003 See ZIP Files

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Lifehacker alumnus Rick Broida posts a quick fix at the BNET blog for a quirk of Outlook 2003 that (still) hasn't really been addressed—compressed .ZIP files don't show up in the standard "Insert File" chooser used for email attachments. Rather than manually drag and drop every .ZIP file, Rick has this quick registry-tweaking fix:

  • In Windows XP, click Start > Run, then type Command and hit Enter. In Vista, click Start, type Command and hit Enter.
  • Type regsvr32 /u zipfldr.dll
  • Wait for a confirmation box to appear. Click OK, then type Exit into the Command window to close it.

As always, making a backup of your registry file before changing it is highly recommended.

Outlook Fix: Attach Zip Files to Outgoing E-Mail [BNET]

