Make Mailing Lists in Gmail with Contact Groups

If you send email to the same handful of people often—like your softball team or foodie friends—create your own personal mailing list in Gmail using Contact groups. In Gmail, click on the Contacts area to name a new group. From there, you can add people to the group, or from any individual contact, click on the "Add to Group" button. When you're composing a message, in the To: field, enter the name of your group to save yourself from typing out the list by hand. Looks like this feature is available in both the old and new versions of Gmail, so whatever you're using, it seems like the best way to send frequent mailings to the same handful of your peeps in one shot.