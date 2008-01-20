Maintain Good Posture

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

sitting_guy.jpgMake it a goal this year to improve your posture by making changes to your approach towards ergonomics. If you feel any back pain, don't ignore it; address it. Every so often, stretch your tired muscles. When standing, distribute your weight evenly. Wear supportive footwear. Increase your awareness of your posture, even if you're not seated, so that you can instill good posture techniques. Regular exercise will also keep your body conditioned. Ensure that your office is equipped with chairs and desks that are posture friendly (since one desk doesn't necessarily fit all), and personalise your workspace by positioning your keyboard and monitor to fit your body type. If you want to build an ergonomic workstation from scratch, it's time to whip out the measuring tape to see if any adjustments need to be made.

