Macworld is on next week and Wired has published its predictions for the announcements we'll hear from Mr Jobs and Co. Wired expects Apple will use the San Francisco event to announce a swap of software updates for Leopard, Microsoft Office for Mac and of course the iPhone. iTunes movie rentals and support for HD content are also on the cards, but forgive me if I'm more keen to find out when we'll get the iPhone in Oz.
I'd be happy for them to skip the gen 1 iphone in favour of even an incremental update that includes 3G.