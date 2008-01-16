Lose Fat and Get in Shape Faster

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

exercise-better.pngWeb site Health.com lists a series of great tips to "blast off fat faster." While the title makes it sound like a dime-a-dozen lose-weight-fast article, the post actually is full of practical, realistic tips for ways you can improve your workouts by changing your exercise habits and keeping a closer eye on your body. For example:

Know this: "The less time you rest between sets when strength training, the more calories you're likely to burn," Dillinger notes. "Keeping rest periods short keeps your heart rate at a higher rate, which naturally increases the number of calories you're using."

Do this: The best rule of thumb is to take only a 30-second break between sets (meaning you'll need a watch with a second hand).

All of the tips provided suggest practical changes (and easy) you can make to your workout that will promote better exercise and help you reach your fitness goals more quickly. We've already covered your favourite workout music (another tried and true method for getting more out of your workout), so let's hear your other methods for kicking your exercise routine up a notch in the comments. Photo by Nimages DR.

Blast Off Fat (Way) Faster [Health.com]

