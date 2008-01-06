Locate Fitness Centres with Gym Ticket

US-centric: Are you still working out the logistics of your New Year's Resolutions, and is exercise one of the top items on your list? Locate gyms and fitness centres throughout the country with Gym Ticket, a web database that contains information about health centres in addition to deals and discounts. Search for gyms by specialty, such as yoga, pilates, and kickboxing. View photos of the facilities before you visit, and read or write reviews about fitness centres that you've already visited. Still not sure if you should sign up for a particular health club? Gym Ticket allows you to print out free guest passes so that you can make up your mind after you've been there once. The site also features informative articles about evaluating health clubs, finding clubs that meet your financial expectations, and what to look for when you seek out a regular fitness centre. Gym Ticket might have the right ticket for the club you're shopping for after all.