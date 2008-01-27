Live a Simple Life

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

simple_room.jpgDid you get a lot of gifts this past holiday season? The bigger question: are you still using them? Weblog ThinkSimpleNow suggests that the novelty may wear off if it hasn't already. With all this extra "stuff," our homes and minds are filled with excess possessions and information. However, our perceptions should be that "less is more" and minimalism is far more important than having everything. Instead of rushing to do things quickly, slow down. Stop multitasking all the time; occasionally, do one thing at a time. Clear the clutter and remove any items you don't need. Control your spending habits to avoid accumulating all the excess. Most importantly, enjoy the time and possessions that you have. If you step back, relax, and "think simple," you can enjoy the pleasures in life, such as a beautiful sunset, without worrying about everything else that detracts from the experience of living.

