Listen to Wikipedia on Your MP3 Player with Pediaphon

Web site Pediaphon turns any Wikipedia article into an MP3. The site plugs the article into a text-to-speech synthesis app, and while the synthesis isn't the best you've ever heard (what is this lif - eh - hacker, anyway?), it's very fast, meaning you could plug in an article and sync the MP3 to your MP3 player in about a minute before you head out the door. If you plan on putting Wikipedia to heavy use on your iPod, I'd recommend installing Wikipedia on your iPod or browsing iPodia on your iPod touch or iPhone.