Lifehacker's Exclusive Line of Productivity Software

Not only do the editors here at Lifehacker feed your head with a feast of posts every day, every once in awhile we put our programming chops to good use and build custom software for our readers. If you've missed any of the Lifehacker Code line of applications, scripts, and plug-ins, here's your chance to get caught up.

All of the Lifehacker Code projects listed below are free to download, and they're licensed under the GNU GPL with source available, so we invite you to use, modify, and enhance to your heart's content.

Windows Applications

texter-sm.pngTexter (text substitution)
Save countless keystrokes by automatically replacing abbreviations with commonly used phrases you define, like email signatures and common acronyms.
sweptaway_sm.png Swept Away (automatic window minimizer)
A simple system tray utility that automatically minimizes applications that you aren't using.
clickwhen_sm.pngClickWhen (timed mouse clicks)
Set up an automated mouse click to run on a window after a user-defined period of time.
rocker_sm.pngRocker (navigation utility)
A mouse navigation tool that lets you perform common tasks, like moving forward and backward in your browser, by simply rocking your fingers across your left and right mouse buttons.
dropcloth_sm.png Dropcloth (desktop background)
Instantly blank out your desktop and all of your running apps with Dropcloth, a Windows copy of previously mentioned Mac-only app Backdrop.
Belvedere (rules-based file processor)
Automatically runs user-defined actions on folders and files (like deleting files X weeks old from your Downloads folder.)

Firefox Extensions

bettergmail-logo.png Better Gmail
Enhance Gmail with some of the best available Greasemonkey scripts which add over 30 additional features like keyboard shortcuts, saved searches, secure access, conversation previews, attachment icons and more. Translated into over 25 languages.
bettergmail-logo.pngBetter Gmail 2
Enhance Gmail's new interface with a collection of the best Greasemonkey user scripts available, which add keyboard shortcuts, secure access, attachment icons and more.
bettergcal.pngBetter GCal
Enhances Google Calendar with a collection of the best Greasemonkey user scripts available in a single interface.
Better GReader
Enhances Google Reader with a collection of the best Greasemonkey user scripts available in a single interface.
Better Flickr
Enhances Flickr with a collection of the best Greasemonkey user scripts available in a single interface.
Better YouTube
Enhances YouTube with a collection of the best Greasemonkey user scripts for YouTube available in a single interface.
About This Site Bookmarks (dynamic, page-based bookmarks)
Quick access meta lookups about the web page you're viewing. (Featured in PC Magazine)

Command Line Tools

todotxt_sm.jpgTodo.sh (shell script to-do list manager)
Manage that todo.txt file sitting on your desktop with a simple shell script that makes adding, prioritizing, editing, and marking tasks as complete simple from the command line.

