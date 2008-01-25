Lifehacker Up for Four Bloggies!

All of us here at Lifehacker are stoked beyond words to be nominated for FOUR 2008 Bloggie awards: Best Computers or Technology Weblog, Best American Weblog, Best Group Weblog and Weblog of the Year! Thanks to you, our incredible readers, for taking the time to put us in the running. Voting for the final winners is now open, and the awards will be announced at the South by Southwest Interactive conference this coming March, which myself, Adam, and Tamar will be attending. If you have a moment, do cast your votes for us and our esteemed fellow nominees (like our sibling sites Gizmodo, Consumerist, Idolator and Jezebel.) Most of all, thanks for your support!