Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Lifehacker Up for Four Bloggies!

2008bloggies.png All of us here at Lifehacker are stoked beyond words to be nominated for FOUR 2008 Bloggie awards: Best Computers or Technology Weblog, Best American Weblog, Best Group Weblog and Weblog of the Year! Thanks to you, our incredible readers, for taking the time to put us in the running. Voting for the final winners is now open, and the awards will be announced at the South by Southwest Interactive conference this coming March, which myself, Adam, and Tamar will be attending. If you have a moment, do cast your votes for us and our esteemed fellow nominees (like our sibling sites Gizmodo, Consumerist, Idolator and Jezebel.) Most of all, thanks for your support!

Eighth Annual Weblog Awards: The 2008 Bloggies

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles