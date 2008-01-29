Lifehacker at Linux.conf.au

Linux.conf.au 2008 has kicked off in Melbourne, and there are a number of sessions which look like they'll make interesting stories for Lifehacker. Tutorial on how to make your own open source DDR mat anyone? :)
I'll be cherry picking the most Lifehacker relevant stuff and posting it here - but if you're interested in Open Source in general, you can read my updates at The Open Source Report.
I'm also very pleased to report that I'll be posting a Lifehacker interview with Linus Torvalds this week as part of my LCA coverage. Permit me a small squee. :)
Ok, I'm off to a session on the OLPC now.
Linux.conf.au 2008 has kicked off in Melbourne, and there are a number of sessions which look like they'll make interesting stories for Lifehacker. Tutorial on how to make your own open source DDR mat anyone? :)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink