Lifehacker at Linux.conf.au

Linux.conf.au 2008 has kicked off in Melbourne, and there are a number of sessions which look like they'll make interesting stories for Lifehacker. Tutorial on how to make your own open source DDR mat anyone? :)

I'll be cherry picking the most Lifehacker relevant stuff and posting it here - but if you're interested in Open Source in general, you can read my updates at The Open Source Report.

I'm also very pleased to report that I'll be posting a Lifehacker interview with Linus Torvalds this week as part of my LCA coverage. Permit me a small squee. :)

Ok, I'm off to a session on the OLPC now.

