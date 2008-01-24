Let the Paper Icon Show You the Way

Tech help site Of Zen and Computing points out the crucial icon on the fax machine, printer, and copier you need to know before you feed the paper—the ones shown here. If the lines are showing on the front of the paper icon, feed your paper in face up (like letterhead into the printer). If the lines are on the corner fold? Put it in face down. Call this post a salute from Captain Obvious if you want, but the slower ones in the group need a little extra help sometimes. This tip reminds me of that oft unnoticed arrow on your car's gas gauge that tells you which side the cap is on.