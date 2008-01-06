Leopard's Additional Screen Capture Options

Mac OS X Leopard only: You already know that Cmd+Shift+4 will take a screenshot on your Mac, but a few more key combos give Leopard users more features. While you hold down Cmd+Shift+4, you can also hit the:

Spacebar to drag the selected capture region around the screen.

to drag the selected capture region around the screen. Shift key to vertically or horizontally lock the capture region.

to vertically or horizontally lock the capture region. Option key to expand or reduce the size of the region proportionately.

To see the new keys in action, hit up the QuickTime video over at Macworld that demonstrates.