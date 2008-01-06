Leopard's Additional Screen Capture Options

Mac OS X Leopard only: You already know that Cmd+Shift+4 will take a screenshot on your Mac, but a few more key combos give Leopard users more features. While you hold down Cmd+Shift+4, you can also hit the:
- Spacebar to drag the selected capture region around the screen.
- Shift key to vertically or horizontally lock the capture region.
- Option key to expand or reduce the size of the region proportionately.
To see the new keys in action, hit up the QuickTime video over at Macworld that demonstrates.
