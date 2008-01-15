LeopardMOD Edits Hidden OS X Settings



Mac OS X Leopard only: On the heels of our Leopard power tweaks feature earlier today, desktop utility LeopardMOD offers a graphical interface to several Terminal settings. Customise Finder, the Dock, Menu Bar, Dashboard, Safari, and more using LeopardMOD's kinda ugly but serviceable tabbed interface. My favorite mods include turning off Dashboard, making the menu bar opaque, and displaying the full folder path in Finder windows. Check out all of LeopardMOD's settings in the gallery below. LeopardMOD is a free download for Macs running Leopard only.



