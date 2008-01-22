A reading list of books for children and teens

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

children_books.pngIf you have a young person in your life who you'd like to encourage to read, have a browse of this list published by the UK's Daily Telegraph. The philosophy behind the list is that "if children are to become readers for life, they must first love stories."

It's broken down into early years, middle years and early teens - which would also make the list a helpful resource if you have to buy a.gift for a young person and you're not sure what books are suitable for their age group.

The list comes recommended by none other than author (and blogger) Neil Gaiman, who says he can't recommend a book for a young reader without knowing the person in question, but that the Daily Telegraph's list is a good place to start.

The illustration is from Maurice Sendak's classic Where the Wild Things Are.

100 books every child should read [Daily Telegraph][via Neil Gaiman]

