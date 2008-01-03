Keep Your Weight Loss Plan Simple to See Results



If you've got both a weight loss goal for the new year, don't spend money (or gift cards) and time obsessing over the latest and greatest diet book. That's according to the New York Times' personal health columnist, who offers a helpful reminder that if you cut your calorie intake below your maintenance level, you will slowly but surely lose weight:

My advice here is to save your money, toss out (or donate to a soup kitchen) the leftover high-calorie holiday fare, gradually reduce your portion sizes and return to your exercise routine (or adopt one if you spent too much of '07 on your sofa).

Also simple but still relevant, the Times says, is the "gold standard" meal, stacked with vegetables, fruits and whole grains, with a small bit of protein. For a helping hand achieving your goal, check out Gina's compilation of weight loss hacks.