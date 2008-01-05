Keep Your To-do List in the Sidebar

Remember the Milk users, to keep your task list in the sidebar while you surf, bookmark the skinny, sidebar friendly RTM iGoogle module. Bookmark it (link below), and then from Firefox's Organize Bookmarks dialog, select the new bookmark, open its Properties, and check off "Load bookmark in sidebar." When it's loaded in your sidebar, you can edit, complete, and schedule tasks on a reverse chronological list. Remember the Milk newbies, here's how to get organised with RTM. Thanks, Cork!