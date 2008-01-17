Keep Your Cell Phone Charged Longer

The Wikihow web site covers several ways to extend your cell phone battery's life, from the obvious (turn it off when not in use, keep calls short) to the more helpful "oh I should do that's" (reduce backlight time, disable unneeded services like Bluetooth detection). Apparently a cell phone's vibrate function eats up more juice than a regular ring, so opt to put the tone on the softest setting instead. Lastly, re-calibrate your Li-Ion battery to reset its life-o-meter, which can get out of whack over several charge cycles.
