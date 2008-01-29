Keep More Copied Items in Clipboard with Clipdiary

Windows only: Free clipboard utility Clipdiary doesn't have all the bells and whistles (like cross-computer syncing) of managers like Ditto, but for simply keeping a list of all your Ctrl+C action, it's a handy, lightweight application to keep in your taskbar. Clipdiary tracks the images, rich text, and even pictures placed in the Windows clipboard, tells you where they came from, and can easily "attach" and "detach" itself from monitoring for privacy concerns. By default, Clipdiary tracks up to the 3000 last items you've copied, so you'll likely want to change that in the options dialogue. For those handy with databases, Clipdiary keeps its records in an SQL file, possibly offering some cross-platform productivity potentials. Clipdiary is a free download for Windows systems only. For more clipboard ninja training, take a look through our Top 10 clipboard tricks.