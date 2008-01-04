Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Keep Hanging Folders from Sliding with Binder Clips

hanging_folder_hack.jpg

Lifehacker reader Mike came up with a cheap, handy solution to the problem of hanging folders sliding back and forth every time he opened a filing drawer. By attaching some basic binder clips to his drawer's folder rails, his folders are no longer victim to the forces of momentum, and files he wants to keep within quick reach stay that way. Add folder management to a growing list of clip-enabled DIY solutions—including a makeshift cable catcher, toothpaste tube maintainer and, of course, Merlin Mann's Hipster PDA. Binder clips—is there anything they can't do? Photo provided by Mike.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles