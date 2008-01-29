Keep Google Docs Close at Hand with gDocs Sidebar

Windows/Mac/Linux: For those who have migrated their day-to-day documents to Google Docs, or those just looking for a good reason to do so, gDocs Sidebar might be the time-saving, access-enabling tool you're looking for. The free extension for Firefox adds a full-featured sidebar view of your uploaded documents, allowing you to search them, sort by document type, date or author, and narrow your view to specific folders (although sub-folders aren't supported yet). Better still, those who despaired to see last week's release of a drag-and-drop uploader released only for Windows get the same functionality in gDocs. My only complaint at this point is with its keyboard shortcut, which I had to re-assign from Ctrl-Shift+G to prevent the "Find" dialogue from popping up with. All in all, however, it's a Google Docs fan's best friend and time-saver. gDocs Sidebar is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.
