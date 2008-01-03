Keep Daily Tabs on Your Morale with Morale-O-Meter

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you could look back on a week, a month or even a year's worth of how you felt, how you slept, and your caffeine and alcohol intake, what would it say about you? Morale-O-Meter, a free embeddable web app, provides a space to log those morale indicators, graph them, and compare the results with friends, or even embed them in a blog or web site. The site can send daily email reminders to those who tend to fall off the daily entry wagon, and 43 Things users can use their existing login to start their own graphs. If looking back at your results makes you realize your job is wreaking havoc on your life, consider trying a few ways to deal with burnout without quitting.

Morale-O-Meter [via MakeUseOf.com]

