Jailbreak the iPhone 1.1.3 Firmware for Third Party Apps

Third party iPhone app lovers who also want the latest and greatest Apple firmware rejoice, as iPhone hacker extraordinaire Nate True has released a new jailbreaking application for the recently released iPhone 1.1.3 firmware. Currently the software is Windows only, but Nate says a Mac version is on its way. UPDATE: An OS X version of the jailbreak application has also been released. Details after the jump. Happy to throw myself at the mercy of a new jailbreak, hit the jump for a step-by-step look at how to get a jailbroken 1.1.3 firmware running on your iPhone. UPDATE 2: If you're looking for an even easier, one-click method to upgrade to a jailbroken 1.1.3 firmware, here it is.

NOTE: If you were patiently awaiting the jailbreak before you decided to upgrade your iPhone, you are now being rewarded—the 1.1.3 jailbreak comes in the form of an upgrade, meaning that you need to be running a jailbroken 1.1.1 or 1.1.2 version of the firmware to update to the jailbroken 1.1.3 with Nate's method. If you're not running a jailbroken iPhone with one of those firmwares, this method won't work for you.

UPDATE: The Google Maps current location feature doesn't work at first with this jailbreak method. Luckily enabling it once you've jailbroken is as easy as flipping a switch. Thanks Zan!

Before you get started, be sure you've got at least 1GB of free space on your computer, 300MB of free RAM, and 300MB of free space on your iPhone. Got all that? Then let's do it. I'm just going to document the entire jailbreak with Nate's iBrickr application, so we're talking lots of pictures (the app walks you through the process wonderfully, but pictures are always comforting).

First go download the iBrickr Special 1.1.3 jailbreak edition to your Windows computer (this works on any iPhone, whether you regularly sync it to a Mac or Windows PC, by the way) and unzip the archive or grab the 1.1.3 Package Maker for OS X (also available from Nate True's site).

If you're running the jailbreak on Windows, proceed with the details below. I haven't tested the Mac version, but you should be able to follow the onscreen instructions.

Plug your iPhone into the USB port and run iBrickr.exe. Here's what you'll see:

Click that big "Check my phone!" button (all of Nate True's buttons are big) and if you're all prepared (that is, if you're running a jailbroken 1.1.1 or 1.1.2 iPhone), you should see this screen:

You've come this far, so go ahead and click "Do it!"

iBrickr will download the jailbreak patch. It should only take a few seconds before you see:

If you've already downloaded the firmware through iTunes and you want to point iBrickr to that image, click the Find 1.1.3 on disk button. It's probably easier to just click the Download it from Apple button (it's what I did).

This download will take a few minutes because it's a hefty image. Get yourself a drink of water, and when you get back you'll see this:

I told you above that you'd need all of this, so hopefully you took my suggestions seriously and you're ready to click the big old Do you have to ask? button. iBrickr will go through the extraction, decryption, decompressing, and patching process on this new firmware on your desktop, and you'll see those steps over the next few minutes (as seen in the next four screenshots).

Go get yourself a much bigger glass of water this time, as this step could take up to 10 minutes or so. When it's done, you'll see this:

Again, as I said above, you'll need 300MB of free space on your phone. I trust you have this, so keep your iPhone plugged in and click "Ready to go!"

This process is going to take even more time, so you should have plenty of time to relieve yourself of the water you drank already, fill up your cup once more, and maybe get one more bathroom trip in.

(Actually, it probably took just over 10 minutes on my computer.)

When that's done, you're almost done. As the next screenshot says, you now need to open Installer.app and download the 1.1.3 soft upgrade package (if you're doing this now, you can find it easily in the Recent packages).

Once that's patch is applied through Installer.app (again, this one will take several minutes), your iPhone will reboot and you'll be staring at a freshly upgraded and jailbroken iPhone running 1.1.3 firmware, complete with Web Clips, icon reording, and Google Maps faux-GPS.

The one snag I ran into (if you can call it that) is that my previously installed applications weren't available on the home screen after the upgrade but they still showed up in Installer.app. The workaround is simple enough—you just need to uninstall them and then reinstall them. The other catch is that some apps aren't ready for 1.1.3 yet, like the screenshot app I normally use to grab shots of the iPhone (hence the crappy camera pic above). UPDATE: The screenshot app does work; I'm not entirely certain on this point, but I think it required the reinstallation of the BSD Subsystem. Your mileage may vary. That said, I think the 1.1.3 trade-off is worth it, and hopefully—if Apple puts together a reasonable system for downloading and installing applications once the SDK is released next month and apps don't cost an arm and a leg—this is the last jailbreak you'll ever need.

If you give it a try, let's hear how it worked out for you in the comments. If you're looking to get more from your iPhone, check out How to Do Everything with Your iPhone, an iPhone book I wrote with Jason Chen of Gizmodo.