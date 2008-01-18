iPod rescue

Our buds at Gizmodo have published a video showing they successfully used the latest Apple firmware 1.1.3 for iPhone to revive a hacked iPhone that had been "bricked" by an earlier Apple software update. Good news if you've been having trouble with an unlocked version here in Oz.
