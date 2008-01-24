Inventory Your Home or Office with StuffSafe

Inventory all of your home or office furnishings and bolster your theft or disaster recovery plan with web site StuffSafe. The obvious idea behind the service is that any on-site inventory is no good, since you'll very likely lose the inventory materials in the event of a disaster or theft. StuffSafe asks for pictures, descriptions, serial numbers, and even allows read-only access to your account for your insurance agent or other third parties. Finally, you can create a backup of your account and cancel it at any time. I can't say how acceptable a method like StuffSafe would be to your insurance agent, but it seems like a wonderful way to document your stuff in case of theft. If you know more about it or have your own preferred methods, let's hear about it in the comments.