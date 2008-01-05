Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Integrate Gmail and Google Calendar with Enhance Gmail

EnhanceGmail.jpeg
Firefox with Greasemonkey: The EnhanceGmail Greasemonkey script incorporates Google Calendar and the Google Chat gadget directly into your Gmail account. Install it, then click the Calendar or Chat links at the top of the page to open your inline calendar or chat gadget. If you don't like the default setup of the inline layouts, you can edit the script and change a few simple values to get it looking nice (like the screenshot above, which also features Remember the Milk integration).

For example, to place the calendar on the bottom half of your window (which I prefer) rather than splitting the window vertically, open up the Greasemonkey script and edit this line in the top section, changing:

const OPEN_CAL_BELOW_MAIL=0;

...to...

const OPEN_CAL_BELOW_MAIL=1;

Likewise, I adjusted the Calendar height using:

const CAL_HT = 60;

...rather than 70 percent, which seemed to take up too much of the window. In all, though, this is a really great tool for more tightly integrating your Google Apps dashboard. Enhance Gmail is free, works with Greasemonkey and Firefox. Perhaps we'll see some Better Gmail integration in Enhance Gmail's future. Thanks Redd!

Enhance GMail [Userscripts]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles