Install OS X on Your Hackintosh PC, No Hacking Required

hacktosh-head.pngTwo months ago I walked through how to build a Hackintosh Mac on the cheap using PC parts. Since that post, the OSx86 scene has changed rapidly, and now you can install Leopard on your computer about as easily as installing Leopard on a Mac—no command line hacking required. In addition, the resulting installation is—theoretically, at least—can be upgraded without fear of breaking. As if the simplicity of the installation weren't already enough, the new installation tools fix any problems I've had in the past (for example, I no longer need to keep my install DVD in the drive to boot into OS X), and support the Wi-Fi card on my motherboard out-of-the-box. In short, it's a winner.

NOTE: I can only vouch for this method on the build I detailed in the original post, but others have had a lot of luck with other boards, as well. If you're thinking of starting from scratch and want to follow exactly how I did it, check out the sections labelled The Hardware and The Build on my original guide. If you want to a better idea of how well it runs, check out how it benchmarks compared to a Mac Pro and MacBook Pro. If you've got your system together, here's how it works.

Set Your BIOS

The most difficult part of getting this installation to work with my board was getting the right BIOS settings in place. In the course of figuring it out, I made a lot of different small tweaks, so to ensure I didn't miss any, I've taken pictures of every relevant BIOS screen. If you're using the same board as me (an Asus P5W DH Deluxe), just go through screen by screen and make sure that your BIOS settings match mine. If you're using a different board, these settings could still serve as a good guide, but they may not perfectly match up to yours. (I'm having a tough time remembering every BIOS setting I tweaked, so if you're using a P5W DH Deluxe, your BIOS settings match mine, but you're having trouble, let me know and I'll try updating the gallery with more BIOS screens.)

Now that you're BIOS are set, it's time to install.

Install OS X with the Kalyway Install Disc

Floating around the BitTorrents, you'll find a disc image called something like Kalyway Leopard 10.5.1 SSE2 SSE3. Download it and burn it to a DVD—it's what you'll use to install Leopard. If you're going to pursue this I'd still recommend purchasing an actual copy of Leopard, but you won't need it here.

Basically this DVD contains the Leopard install disc along with the EFI software that lets your hardware work with OS X using the vanilla kernels—which is a big part of why you don't have to do any of the command line hacking this time around. You just install the disc and voilà—everything boots up and upgrades normally (or at least that's been my experience so far). So assuming you've built your computer using the original instructions, you've got the Kalyway disc, and you've already prepared your BIOS, you're ready to install.

First, boot with the disc. The disc boot up can take a few minutes, so you'll need to be patient.

partition-scheme.pngBefore you go ahead with the installation you need to format your hard drive, so once the disc boots, go to Utilities -> Disk Utility in the menu bar. Find the hard drive in the sidebar you want to install Leopard to, select it, then go to the Partition tab, and select a 1 partition volume scheme, name it whatever you want (I called mine Leopard), and choose the Mac OS Extended (Journaled) format. Now click the Options button to set the partition scheme. You can choose the partition scheme as either Master Boot Record or GUID (in my previous instructions you needed to set it as MBR). I used GUID.

kaly-welcome.pngClick Apply, let it complete the partitioning, and then quit Disk Utility and head back to the Installer. Hit Continue at the Welcome screen, agree to the terms, and then be sure to hit the Customize button before proceeding with your installation. Here's where the point-and-click magic of this installer comes in.

http://lifehacker.com/assets/resources/2008/01/2217617716_d831b309a7_b-thumb.jpgThis install package comes with individual settings that match specific motherboards, and one very well supported board is the P5W DH Deluxe I used in the original build. Rather than telling you which checkboxes to tick, just click the screenshot above for a look at all the settings you'll want to use if you're installing OS X on that board.

When you're all set, click Done and then go ahead and Install. When the installation is complete (it'll take a little while), let your computer restart, pop out the install disc, and sit back in wonder as Leopard runs on your PC in full 10.5.1 glory.

If you've been living the Hackintosh life since our first guide, let's hear how it's worked out for you so far in the comments.

Comments

  • Doze Guest

    I have followed your tutorial, but I am not using the hardware you suggested. I was wondering if I could get a little feedback. I have an hp dv9500 laptop and when I try to install it, it says: "Install Failed Mac OS X could not be installed on your computer... The installer could not validate the contents of the FrontRowUpdate_FrontRowUpdate2.1.3 package." Can anyone help me with this problem?

    0
  • clint Guest

    when i boot the pc up from the dvd it goes to it reboots my pc before it gets to any screen where i can shoose anything in the setup.

    0
  • clint Guest

    when i boot from the dvd it tells me its loading darwin for about 2-5 mins then reboots my pc. this keeps happening. any ideas?

    0
  • Scott H Guest

    Life is far too short. Just buy a mac if you want OS X

    0
  • ian Guest

    works flawlessly on an asus P5K-e wifi board with an 8800GT.
    Windows Keyboard needed a hack to work but the info to do it is easy to find on the web.
    I've also been using apples software update without problems to date.

    Currently I have osx on its own sata drive and ive been manually swapping drives between XP and osx.
    I even use remote desktop connection on OSX to control my xp server.

    It wouldnt work on a vaio ARG51M laptop though (no sound, graphics or network (keyboard also dodgy)) but not surprising as its quite difficult to even get xp working on that machine ;P

    0
  • kurt Guest

    I also had very good luck with this guide installing on a p5k-e wifi board. My setup is very similar to Ian's, same video card and everything. I made the mistake of trying to install the updates. Anyone have any guidance on this (which ones should be installed, and which shouldn't)? BTW - with using a second drive, isn't it kind of a pain to have to try and switch all the settings back for XP? Has anyone had good luck running Parallels? I am looking forward to upgrading to 8GB of ram and seeing how that will run with my Q6600.

    0
  • daniel Guest

    Help! i'm trying to install moc OS X 10.5.2 kalyway version. i put the dvd i burn using the iso file into the external dvd drive of the computer (which is a cmpaq presario s5000nx with around 750 MB of RAM a zeroed out 40 gig IED (or PATA whatever?!)HD and an intel celeron 2.5 ghz Proccesor) and i get the screen Darwin/x86 boot v5.0.132 and it tells me to press f8 or any key to start up from cd. if i press f8 it gives me an option to slect a startup volume. my only option is hd (120,0) ethernet PXE Client. i've also tried typing in -x, -F, -s, -v. and when i do that it loads something and then reboots and it all starts over again.

    0
  • Rob Guest

    Any ideas how i get the keyboard & mouse to work in setup? i have a microsoft wireless keyboard and mouse & the original BTC keyboard and mouse that came with the pc & neither will work during setup.

    0
    • JTaY Guest

      Use a USB keyboard and mouse... worked for me.. but PS2 keyboard/mouse wouldn't

      0
  • John Guest

    Clint, I am having the same reboot problem. Did you ever discover a solution and get the install to actually load from the dvd and install ????

    0
  • Ken Guest

    How to get the internet working?

    0
  • Roger Guest

    I can't find the BIOS setting window screenshots that explained how to set the BIOS

    0
  • molelinux Guest

    Hi to all,recently i have successfully installed my hackintosh on an AMDTurion64X2 Hp Pavilion laptop..everything works except for the ethernet LAN connection..i used Kalyway 10.5.2 dvd.my windows system,vista based says its using nvidia networking controller for the LAN.i tried to setup manually on OSX86 my Lan connection but to no success it cant seem to detect and ethernet port..i have used the 3rdparty nforcedeth supplied in kalyway during install and tried other install dvd's as well,still my lan is not detecting any port....can anybody pls help?a working kext patch for nvidia networking controller perhaps?thanks and good luck to all..hackintosh is cool...specially to those who cant afford a real mac..

    0
  • Frank Guest

    How did you get the "apple" in front of the Antec sonata 3 case? Is it lightning? Looks sweet! =)

    0
  • Johnnie Walker Guest

    'Frank
    Posted November 11, 2008 8:08 AM

    How did you get the "apple" in front of the Antec sonata 3 case? Is it lightning? Looks sweet! =)'

    I'm guessing it's a sticker!

    0
  • Mehdadoo Guest

    I have the same problem of instantly rebooting.

    After waiting for the darwin to boot, it restarts before even seeing the apple logo.

    i usued the comman("Graphic Mode"[email protected])then, i saw the apple logo for a second,but again it restarted.

    Please help!

    [email protected]

    0
  • Alex Cobzaru Guest

    Ok, for you guys that have the somewhat instant reboot, you need to find and TURN OFF legacy USB support. This may not work with non-laptops, but it worked for me...

    0
  • sanjay Guest

    i m install mac os successfuly but i cant run if i select customise driverp when install success and rstart computer screen is loading darwin 5,7 mins and after start install process again. wat do i im so much tired
    my system is
    asus p5w dh deluxe motherboara
    intel 6550 core to duo 1333fsb processor
    kingston 6gb ram
    ati redon 1550 graphics card
    moserbaer dve rw
    segate 500 gb hdd

    0
  • Michiel Guest

    I Installed OS X.
    The installation works fine. When the pc reboots for a start-up the screen displays an apple logo with a loading circle below. (looks fine to me)
    But it will not boot completely. It stays stuck at the white apple-screen.
    How can I fix this?

    0

