Improve Your Cooking Chops with the Invisible Ingredient

The New York Times highlights the invisible and elusive ingredient found in all cooking, heat, and discusses the finer points of using heat to efficiently get the results we want. The article is full of cooking nuggets of wisdom, like how to quickly bring a pot of water to the boil. ("With the lid on, it will start bubbling in as little as half the time.") The article also tackles different methods for cooking the perfect pasta or a flawless slab of meat with several different methods that are certain to help out in the kitchen or at the grill. If you're an expert at cooking with heat, let's hear your favorite tips in the comments. Photo by tanakawho.