Improve Windows Apps' Looks in Wine



Wine, the interface through which Windows applications are commonly run in Linux, can get the job done on everything from iTunes to World of Warcraft, but leaves the programs' menus and tabs a dull grey color and with widgets that don't match your theme. Ubuntu/Linux blog Tombuntu points to a single text file that you can drop into your system to make programs run in Wine look like Ubuntu's Human theme. The blog points to ways to go further with full-on theme integrations, but your apps will run even slower than normal. For most users, just a simple color fix will be enough to integrate Windows programs further into their open source desktops.