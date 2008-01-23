Improve Firefox's Responsiveness While a Page is Loading

Firefox tip: If Firefox is too unresponsive for your tastes when it's loading a new web page, the How-To Geek weblog suggests a simple tweak to improve responsiveness. First, enter
about:config into your address bar and then add the
content.switch.threshold setting (which isn't there by default). Right-click the page and select New -> Integer, name it
content.switch.threshold, and give it a value of 1000000. The catch is that Firefox will take slightly longer to load pages, but while it's loading you'll be able to scroll the already-loaded content more easily. If you like that, you may also want to tweak Firefox's rendering speed or check out some of the best Firefox config tweaks.
