Windows/Linux (Thunderbird): Import Outlook's PST files and choose which email folders to bring into Thunderbird with PST Import, a free extension for the open-source, cross-platform email manager Thunderbird. While Thunderbird can import certain messages and settings from an existing Outlook installation, the PST Import add-on lets you set up email on Linux systems, and gives Thunderbird users the ability to pull specific email folders from a stand-alone PST file. The program was coded in France and one user review noted a dialog pop-up in French language, but the instructions should be fairly straight-forward, regardless. PST Import is a free download and is listed as working with Windows and Linux versions of Thunderbird—if any OS X users want to give it a quick shot, I'll update whether it works there too. Thanks Eddy!
Import Outlook PST Files into Thunderbird with PST Import
Comments
I'm afraid this is a dud. Installed the extension, directed it to import the PST file, a message appeared in French saying that it was a large file and would take a while, creates a folder called Outlook PST folder in Local folders, you go to open it, and ... it is empty (sob). If you look at the user reviews, I think 7 out of 8 of them said that it didn't work.
Still searching for a PST importer!